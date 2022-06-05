ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning vehicle crash on Sunday has left one ice cream shop with heavy damage in Ithaca.

According to Ithaca Police, around 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Purity Ice Cream on 700 Cascadilla St. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle that had gone into the northern side of the building.

Police say that the vehicle caused significant damage to the building and the fencing around the parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The driver was ticketed with applicable charges for causing the accident, police did not give a cause for the accident.

Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, and the Building Department assisted at the scene prior to the vehicle being removed from the building.