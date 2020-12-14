ICU nurse becomes first person in NY to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WIVB) — An ICU nurse became the first person in New York to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

Sandra Lindsay received the vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center around 9:20 a.m.

“I want to instill confidence that the vaccine is safe,” she said after receiving the shot.

MORE | ‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Lindsay’s vaccination was streamed live online.

“It’s going to be months before the vaccine reaches critical mass,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during the morning. “The healthcare workers will get it first.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now