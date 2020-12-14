ICU nurse becomes first person in NY to receive COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK (WIVB) — An ICU nurse became the first person in New York to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

Sandra Lindsay received the vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center around 9:20 a.m.

“I want to instill confidence that the vaccine is safe,” she said after receiving the shot.

Lindsay’s vaccination was streamed live online.

“It’s going to be months before the vaccine reaches critical mass,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during the morning. “The healthcare workers will get it first.”