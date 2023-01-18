ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There are a lot of things to look out for this year, and one of the first things is icy roads.

Every winter in the Twin Tiers, icy roads become a major concern. Experts are predicting more car accidents by ice compared to a couple years ago because not as many people were driving during the pandemic.

“We’re starting to move more, so we’re starting to see more cars coming in,” said Ken Miller, Owner of Diamond Collision. “I think that’s going to be the trend–people are going back to work. I can’t tell you what the numbers are gonna be, but I’m sure it’s gonna be, you know, probably 20 to 30 percent higher this year.”

Here are important tips to consider when driving on ice-covered roads:

Slow down. If you think you are going slow enough, go slower.

Avoid using cruise control

Give yourself enough space between other drivers. Five seconds is ideal.

Have your speed down as much as possible when driving down hills

Watch where the sun might hit. This can melt snow and ice, which results in really slick roads.

Beware of black ice. If the road looks darker than usual, it is probably covered in ice.

According to the National Weather Service, there are more than 1,000 deaths and 100,000 injuries due to vehicle crashes during winter weather every year in the United States. The season for slick and icy roads is far from over, so always stay up to date.

Check out the 18 Storm Team for more information on everything weather-related in the Twin Tiers.