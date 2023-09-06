A male body was found under the Walnut Street bridge in Elmira on Friday, Sept. 1, prompting a shut down of the southbound lane.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police on Wednesday released the identity of the man found dead underneath the Walnut Street bridge last week.

Police have identified Christopher C. Wheeler, 42, of Steuben County, as being the man who was found dead under the Walnut Street bridge on Friday, Sept. 1.

Police say that Wheeler’s family has been notified and that the investigation is ongoing with no further details being released at this time.

Background

On Friday, a large police presence blocked a portion of the Walnut Street bridge as they investigated a body that was found underneath.

Police were there for hours as they determined that Wheeler had been living under the bridge for some time and that there was no reason to suspect foul play was involved.