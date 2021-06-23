In-person court appearance set for Schoharie limo case

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10)— Today, A teleconference was held at 2pm that was closed to the public. At this point, we are still waiting to see if and when a trial will happen.

In October, it will be 3 years since the deadly limo crash killed 20 people in Schoharie county.

Despite the pandemic, the case has been moving forward, with a teleconference being held today between the judge, the defense, and the district attorneys office. The conference mainly discussed COVID precautions for the first in-person court appearance that will be happening early next month.

“Over the next couple of weeks, there is going to be a lot of discussions put into whether or not there is a resolution like a plea, or we are going to pick a trial day on July 7th,” said Lee Kindlon, the defense attorney.

Nauman Hussein walking into court

His client, Nauman Hussein has been charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Prosecutors say he failed to make necessary repairs to the limo and kept it in service despite DOT saying it was too dangerous. We reached out to both the Schohaire County District attorney, and the court, but have not yet heard back.