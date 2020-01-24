IncubatorWorks holding the first-ever Entrepreneurial Summit in the area

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning we sat down with Ashleigh Madison the Program Director at IncubatorWork and Dave Gilbert, co-owner of the local JDog franchise to talk about the upcoming Entrepreneurial Summit and JDog Brands success.

IncubatorWork is located in Corning and Alfred, New York. They help start and grow entrepreneur’s businesses. They begin with helping with business plans then help actually start the business.

IncubatorWork offers multiple services including advising, mentoring and training.

The Entrepreneurial Summit is Saturday, February 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Arnot Mall Event Space where Macy’s used to be.

There will be keynote speakers, sessions, a light breakfast, lunch, and a reception. It is 20 dollars to attend.

Dave Gilbert and his wife own the local JDog franchise that Jerry & Tracy Flanagan found in 2011 nationally.

It’s a franchise that started with a Jeep and a trailer. It is for military vets and their family members and the only national brand franchise that is exclusively for Military vets and family members. There are currently 230 couriers in the country.

Jerry and Tracy are key speakers at the Summit and will be speaking shortly after 9:00 a.m.