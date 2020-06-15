Elmira protest attendee tests positive for COVID-19

(WETM) – A Steuben County resident who attended a protest outside of the Elmira Police Department on June 6 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

The new case is one of two in the county, bringing the total to 276 confirmed cases, 10 of which are still active. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

It does not appear that the individual attended the June 5 march in Elmira, which drew nearly 2,000 people. Protests in Elmira have typically drawn fewer than 100 people outside of the Police Department.

These two patients visited the following locations, according to the health department.

· 6/1/20 – 6/5/20, 6/7/20, 6/10/20 – 6/12/20 – Corning Centers

· 6/5/20 – Annie’s Beauty Supply Store in Elmira

· 6/6/20 – Protest outside Elmira Police Department

· 6/12/20 – Burlington Coat Factory at Arnot Mall

· 6/12/20 and 6/14/20 – Cutting Crew in Hornell

· 6/13/20 – Walmart in Painted Post

· 6/13/20 – Family Dollar in Corning

· 6/13/20 – Dandy Mini Mart on Denison Parkway in Corning

· 6/13/20 – Taco Bell in Painted Post

· 6/14/20 Evening – Wegmans in Hornell

· 6/14/20 Evening – Dollar General in Canisteo

“COVID-19 is still circulating in the community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Masks are still required to be worn, and luckily the individuals found to be positive today reported wearing masks in public. However, it is a good idea for anyone who attended the protest outside the Elmira Police Department on June 6 to get tested. Although there was a much smaller group on the 6th than there was during the full march the day before, testing and contact tracing are some of the best ways to identify and stop the spread of this disease.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.