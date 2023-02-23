ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police released new information on Thursday in regard to the standoff on Lake Street last Friday, Feb. 17.

According to police, three people were arrested as a result of the standoff and we now know their names.

Police say that 27-year-old Jericka McDonalds from Elmira was found hiding in the attic inside the residence at 1401 Lake St. Police say that McDonald held an active warrant through the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested on that warrant and turned over to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, 26-year-old Jezmar Barclay of Elmira was arrested after being found in the downstairs apartment of the residence.

Barclay is a New York State Pareolee and was deemed a Parole Absconder and held an active warrant for his arrest, police made the arrest after a woman had exited the downstairs apartment claiming she was being held against her will.

Barclay was taken into custody and held at the Chemung County Jail on that warrant.

A third individual was arrested on Friday, that person being 60-year-old Dale Townsend of Elmira.

Townsend was found in the same apartment as Barclay and was said to be combative toward police. Townsend was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, and currently holds an arrest warrant related to this charge.