Indoor entertainment allowed to open at 25% capacity

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Indoor entertainment centers and places of amusement can reopen at 25% capacity beginning Friday. All facilities have to submit their reopening plans to the local health department before reopening, with health and safety protocols outlines.

Some of the required protocols include:

  • Face coverings
  • Social distancing
  • Customers will be required to have a health screening with a temperature check prior to entry
  • High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be frequently cleaned during the day

The same rules apply for outdoor amusement parks, which can open at 33% capacity on April 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now