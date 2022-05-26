ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- As we continue to see the rising prices of goods and services, local community resources are preparing to feel the effects. One local food pantry, The Samaritan Center in Chemung County, says they have seen an uptick in families visiting the food pantry in the recent week.

“It seems pretty steady right now the number of things that we’re receiving, but we know that that’s not going to stay the same. We do receive some things from grocery stores and that seems to be down a little bit probably because they’re ordering less. So it all kind of impacts what we’re seeing for donations” said Katie Rhodes, Communications Coordinator for Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler County.

They are looking for local organizations to hold “Bags of Hope” drives which targets items that are currently in short supply. There also is a list of donations that they are looking for on their website.