Inmate intends on filing lawsuit against Chemung County Sheriff’s office and Jail on alleged negligence

(WETM-TV) – An inmate at the Chemung County Jail intends on filing a lawsuit against the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the jail.

25-year-old Ashley L. Williams claims to have been mistreated by the officers of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Chemung County Jail.

This is stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 22, 2019, where she was transported to Arnot Ogden Hospital’s emergency room for physical injuries and bruises to her shoulder and chest.

It is alleged that she was slammed in a jail cell door and left for several minutes.

Williams is claiming damages in the amount of $1,000,000.00

We will continue to monitor this story as it develops.