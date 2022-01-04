Inmate punches, bites multiple officers at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple corrections officers were injured in an attack by an inmate this week after a relatively quiet couple of months at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

Two officers were escorting the inmate to his cell on January 3 after he had been interviewed in the sergeant’s office. When in the cell block, the inmate turned and punched one officer in the eye, after which he was forced tot he floor by the officers.

After breaking free, he punched the other officer in the eye and a sergeant in the forehead. He was forced to the ground again, and officers administered pepper spray which “had no effect” according to NYSCOPBA.

As officers tried to put handcuffs on the inmate, he head-butted another officer in the face and bit the knee of a second officer. He became compliant after being put in handcuffs.

Three officers were taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for injuries and did not return to duty after they were released. A sergeant and two other officers were treated by facility staff and remained on duty.

The inmate is serving four to seven years for Robbery charges in Erie County in 2017.

“Unfortunately 2022 is beginning the same way 2021 ended, with more violence against staff,” said Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President. “Instead of closing more facilities and creating hardships for employees who have uproot their families, the State should be focused on addressing the violence on staff and putting a plan in place to combat it.  If they don’t I am sure 2022 will be another record setting year and our members deserve better than that.”

