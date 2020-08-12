Interim Commissioner of Education in New York State selected

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the exit of New York Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe, Board of Regents Chancellor Dr. Betty Rosa will step in to lead the department as interim commissioner.

Rosa will have to leave her position with the Board of Regents to direct her time to her new role. The interim commissioner leads the department and works closely with the Board of Regents to ensure each student in New York has access to quality education.

She starts her new position on August 14.

Rosa acknowledged the challenges students, teachers and parents face this fall and said consistency is important during these trying times.