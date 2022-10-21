CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Seniors at Corning-Painted Post High School were able to participate in a valuable resource on Friday to show them the importance of responsible driving.

The International Save a Life Tour made an appearance at the Corning-Painted Post High School Friday morning to allow seniors a chance to participate in the international safe driving program.

This program brought in hands-on virtual-reality impaired driving simulators. The simulators were fitted with chairs, steering wheels, and foot pedals.

Students put on the virtual reality headset and were transported to a life-like roadway, behind the wheel of a vehicle. As part of the simulation, there were multiple levels of impairment to show them how difficult it is to drive while under the influence.

Other simulations showed the difficulties of texting while driving, driving while tired, and driving while under the influence of various substances.

Those running the demonstrations put the students through a variety of levels to test and see how they react to the changes.

The program is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with a grant from the New York State Governor`s Traffic Safety Program awarded to Ardent Solutions, Inc.