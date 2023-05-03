BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The International save a life tour visited Haverling high school in Bath, N.Y. today.

The Save A Life Tour utilizes several methods for educating and demonstrating the effects and consequences that are direct results of poor choices and/or decisions made by operators of a vehicle. Today, students got to try distracted driving and impaired driving virtual reality simulators.

“Each year prior to prom we try to bring in speakers or presenters to talk to our kids about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving,” Stephanie Gerych, dean of students at Haverling high school said. “We have young students and they sometimes forget about those dangers, especially texting and driving. It’s so prevalent in their lives and we wanted to show them how quickly they can become distracted.”

The simulators are used to put these students in-real life situations. It helps them understand that this is something that can happen to them every day when they are behind the wheel.

“I was honestly really surprised with the texting and driving one how difficult it was,” said Keegan, a student at Haverling high school. “I actually think I went off the road every single time.”

Students say they learned a lot from the safe driving awareness program but most importantly, they are going to keep their eyes on the road.

“Just don’t do it,” Ella, a student at Haverling high school said. “One choice can ruin your entire life.”