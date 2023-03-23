Image of I-86 eastbound next to exit 37 near Kanona.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The eastbound lanes of I-86 were slowed to a stop near Kanona Thursday evening after multiple reports of police activity on the highway.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, an incident had been initiated in the county sometime Thursday evening.

The situation progressed and moved down into Steuben County, where Steuben County Sheriff’s assisted in the matter.

Information is limited at this time, but an 18 News reporter on the scene witnessed both lanes of the eastbound traffic stopped at Exit 37, the Kanona exit, around 7:35 p.m.

Our reporter witnessed a gray in color Ford van being loaded onto the back of a tow truck, thus holding up the traffic.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the interstate has since reopened sometime after 8 p.m.

New York State Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and Livingston County Sheriff’s Departmeny were on the scene along with Bath Ambulance.

18 News will update this situation as more information becomes available to us.