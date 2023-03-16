BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have concluded their investigation into an accident in Bath back in January that left a motorcyclist dead.

According to Bath Police, one person has been issued a citation as a result of the accident.

Police say that a 67-year-old woman from Prattsburgh operating the SUV was issued a citation for following too closely.

The accident occurred back in the village on Jan. 18 around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva Street, state route 54.

59-year-old Gary Strait was said to be found pinned under the SUV after the accident. He was said to have had a pulse at the time, but later died at the hospital.