ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — According to an email sent to parents, a “disturbing image” posted on social media spurred an investigation at the Elmira Heights Central School District on March 24.

Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools, released the following email in regards to the investigation:

“Good Afternoon Elmira Heights CSD families,

Earlier today the Elmira Heights School District was made aware of a disturbing image posted on social media. At this time this situation has been investigated with the help of the Elmira Heights Police Department. The safety and security concerns have been addressed. During the investigation of this post, we engaged in a heightened level of security at our schools which was decided upon in consultation with the Elmira Heights Police Department. Our school activities are continuing to operate as normal.

We appreciate the community members who have shared the disturbing information and concerns to both the school district and local police outlets. This communication of “saying something when you see something” is an important partnership in assisting our efforts to maintain a safe and secure school environment and community.

The school district continues to work closely with the Elmira Heights Police Department on all safety aspects of our schools. We will continue our partnership to best meet the needs of our children.

Although we are limited in the specific information we are able to share, if you have questions you can reach out to me directly and I can help as much as I am able to do so.”

18 News reached out to the Elmira Heights Police Department for comment. They said details are limited at this time, but “everything has been taken care of”. They also said more information regarding the investigation will be released on March 25.

This is a developing story, 18 News will update this article once more information is released.