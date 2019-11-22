IPD searching for missing teen Thursday, 2nd case

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Ithaca Police Department issued a second missing person release to 18 News Thursday evening.

IPD said they are asking the community’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Elijah Richards, African American, 5’5″ tall, and around 118lbs. Richards was last seen wearing a blue and black hooded sweatshirt, a red backpack, and blue sneakers on Abbott Lane in Ithaca around 8:45 p.m.

Police said there is no known reason to believe that this situation is in any way related to the other missing juvenile case they are investigating.

Anyone that may have seen Elijah, IPD asks that you call 911.