ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca College has been named one of the top colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students by the national organization Campus Pride once again.

Ithaca College was selected as one of a select few to earn the organization’s Best of the Best honor for 2023. This list includes 30 four-year colleges and universities from around the country that have earned 5 out of 5 stars as well as the highest percentage scores on the Campus Pride index. This tool measures LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices on school campuses.

According to Campus Pride, the leading national organization dedicated to building future LGBTQ and ally leaders and creating safe communities at colleges and universities, this honor recognizes an institution that makes an effort to create a safe and welcoming campus for LGBTQ+ students, staff and faculty. This honor is one that Ithaca College has received for many years.

Percentage scores for a school to receive this honor are determined based on their reporting of LGBTQ-friendly features. Schools are scored on eight factors including housing, campus safety, academics, student life and recruitment and retention efforts.

According to Ithaca College, the school has notable resources and programming available for the LGBTQ community on campus. There is the Open Pages Residential Learning Community for transgender and nonbinary students that is “designed to foster meaningful peer connections and belonging through shared interests and lived experiences” and also the IC Pride Fellowship that “provides recent graduates and young professionals the opportunity to gain access and insights into the fields of LGBTQ campus resource professionals, higher education and student affairs”.