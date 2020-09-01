Ithaca Fire Department makes second rescue, helping injured hiker at Buttermilk Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than three hours after helping an injured 17-year-old at the dam near Giles Street, the rescue crew headed to Buttermilk Falls State Park for an injured hiker.

The hiker was on the trail between upper and lower Buttermilk Falls State Park with a severely injured ankle, unable to walk.

State Park Police, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and Ithaca firefighters worked together to get their rescue gear to the hiker and carry her down the trail.

Paramedics treated her at the park and then brought her to an area hospital for further treatment.

The Assistant Fire Chief told NewsChannel 9 they’ve made 9-10 rescues similar to these two operations this season. People hiking in and around Ithaca’s gorges have kept the department’s technical rescue team busy.

The Ithaca Fire Department credits the injured hiker for knowing her location and calling for help early, as well as the training and teamwork between the different agencies.