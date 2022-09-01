ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man is behind bars on Thursday after making terroristic threats against Cornell University students and Ithaca Police.

According to Ithaca Police, Austin L. Schiller, 28, was arrested following an investigation by police that started Wednesday afternoon after they received a complaint about Schiller making disturbing and threatening comments.

Police say that Schiller disclosed his intentions to commit a mass killing of Cornell University Students and Ithaca Police Officers, it’s also reported that Schiller made gestures indicating that he would use a rifle to commit the killings.

Ithaca Police say this was an imminent threat and began an investigation immediately. Numerous attempts were made to locate Mr. Schiller during the evening and overnight hours of Aug. 31, and into Sept. 1.

Schiller was located by Police Thursday morning around 11 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

Schiller was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony, he was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $50,000 Credit, or 10% of a $50,000 Partially Secured Surety Bond.

Police say there are no other known threats to the City of Ithaca, Cornell University, or any other local institution at this time.

Any witnesses to this incident or those who may have recently interacted directly with Mr. Schiller are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible.