ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the 600 Block of West State Street in Ithaca.

According to Police, Chanel Savage, 40, of Ithaca was arrested on January 17th for assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the report, police received reports of a physical dispute in the area around 1PM.

Upon arrival officers learned that during the dispute, one subject cut and stabbed the other

subject. The victim who appeared to have sustained non-life-threatening lacerations and

stab wounds was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

The suspect initially fled the scene was located a short time later and taken into custody. Savage was charged with Assault in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree.

Chanel Savage was arraigned by Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock and remanded to the

Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or 10% in the form of an insured surety

bond.

The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and anyone with information is

encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips