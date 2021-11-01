Ithaca man arrested for attempted rape, sex abuse, obstruction of breathing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police have arrested a man for sex abuse, attempted rape, and obstruction of breathing.

According to the arrest report,, Mohamed Osman, 27, was arrested by the Ithaca Police Department following an investigation into an incident that happened on August 26, 2021.

The arrest came after Osman was indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury. He was charged with Criminal Sexual Act, attempted rape, Sex Abuse, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

He was arraigned before the Tompkins County Court Judge Rowley.