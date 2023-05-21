ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – On May 19th at about 6:20 PM, members of the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 300 block of Thurston Avenue and arrested 29-year-old Ankit Kirtania for Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree, a class C felony.

The arrest was made following a joint investigation by Ithaca Police Investigators, Cornell Police, Collier County Sheriff Department in Florida, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The investigation was centered around internet scams which victimized numerous people

including elderly and vulnerable citizens across the country. Kirtania is responsible for

scamming over $100,000, and it is suspected more will be uncovered as the

investigation continues.

Kirtania was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on his own recognizance.