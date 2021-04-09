Ithaca man arrested on child pornography charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — Leroy Reed, 52, of Ithaca, New York, made his initial appearance in federal court today on a complaint charging him with receiving child pornography.

Reed made his appearance before Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric and was detained pending further proceedings. The charge in the complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, Reed, a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2002 of rape and sodemy in the first degree, received multiple child pornography video files over the internet.

The charge against Reed carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, a post-release term of supervision of between five years and life, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Ithaca Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), with assistance from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.