ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man has been arrested in Ithaca on a warrant issued following an incident taking place back in September of 2022.

According to Ithaca Police, 21-year-old Jacole Morris was arrested on Tuesday, May 16, in the 300 block of W. State St. on an active arrest warrant.

Morris was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C Felony.

Police say the warrant comes from a domestic incident back on September 2, 2022, where they thought Morris had been in possession of a gun. They say Morris resisted arrest and was arrested after a foot pursuit where they soon after found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Mossis was arraigned on the warrant in Tompkins County Court and was taken to the Tompkins County Jail on bail of $10,000.