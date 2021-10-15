Ithaca man charged with sexually exploiting child in 2019

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man appeared in federal court on October 14 to face charges that he sexually exploited a child.

A criminal complaint was filed in U.S. District Court against Remanu Phillips, 31, alleging that in June 2019, he produced three sexually explicit videos of a 10-year-old child.

Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric ordered Phillips detained pending a hearing on October 18.

If convicted, Phillips faces 15 to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release from five years to life. He would also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as a part of Project Safe Childhood.