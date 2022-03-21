NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for more information after an Ithaca man was killed in an early-morning car accident over the weekend.

Joseph Arguello, 49, died from injuries after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a vehicle accident on State Route 13 in the Town of Newfield around 1:18 a.m. on March 19. According to the crash report, deputies found an empty white Volkswagen off the road and a blue Toyota with severe damage. Arguello was trapped inside the Toyota, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Newfield Fire Company extricated Arguello from the vehicle. Bangs Ambulance then took Arguello to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the Volkswagen was later found on foot about 1.5 miles away.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-272-2444.