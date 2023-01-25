ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was sentenced on Wednesday to over 26 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and eight months in federal prison after admitting to sexually abusing a child back in 2019.

Phillips admitted that on two separate days in June of 2019, he produced sexually explicit videos of himself sexually abusing a child.

He admitted that he took the two videos from his phone and transferred them onto his computer, the videos were later recovered by law enforcement.

Following his release, Phillips will follow a 30-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.