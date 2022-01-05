Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick stepping down

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca’s Mayor, Svante Myrick, announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his position.

The announcement came via his Instagram where he announced he will be accepting a position as Executive Director of People For the American Way, where he will be working alongside People For’s President, Ben Jealous.

Myrick believes his services can make a difference, and he wants to protect the American dream for people of all backgrounds.

Laura A. Lewis will be assuming the office in Ithaca in the coming month, Svante believes her empathetic, earnest, and tactful leadership is exactly what the community needs right now.

Myrick served as Ithaca’s 44th mayor and has held the office longer than anyone before him, 10 years.

Myrick has also made history by being the state’s youngest mayor to be elected and Ithaca’s first Black mayor.

