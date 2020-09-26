Ithaca Police Department investigating a motor vehicle accident

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca police department was dispatched to a personal injury motor vehicle collision on Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday.
According to IPD, following a physical dispute, a vehicle fleeing the scene struck a female and fled from the area.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark colored four door sedan.
The driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified.
The victim was flown to a regional trauma center. The victim’s current conditions are unknown.
The Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this
incident contact the Ithaca police.