ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured.

According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

When investigating the matter, police learned that the person was shot early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., with the shooting reportedly happening in an apartment at the Cayuga Gardens Apartments in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

Police say they are looking for a suspect described as a black male wearing dark clothes, standing 5’8″ tall, and weighing around 140lbs.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Ithaca Police at 607-272-3245, or 607-272-9973.