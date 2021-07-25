Ithaca Police investigating shots fired on 200 Block of First Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 25, at approximately 7:52 PM, Ithaca Police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of First Street after receiving a report from a resident at that location that a bullet had been shot into their home.

Upon arrival Officers learned that the occupants of the residence in question left their home approximately one hour prior and returned to find a bullet hole through the wood frame of their window.

Further investigation did confirm that a bullet travelled into the residence. No persons were injured. An investigation regarding the incident is being conducted.

Anyone who may have been in the area of 200 First St today between 6:52 PM and 7:52 PM and witnessed anything related to this incident should contact Ithaca Police. Residents in the area who have surveillance systems facing the roadway or doorbell cameras are asked to review their footage and report anything they believe may be related.

The following options can be used to contact Ithaca Police:

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245

Police Administration: (607)272-9973

Police Tipline: (607)330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips