Ithaca police make arrests for burglaries, larcenies, and incidents of criminal mischief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Ithaca Police department, an Ithaca police officer received a complaint of several items stolen from the Harold’s Square Apartments, on Monday.

The property stolen was worth more than $8,500.00 during two different incidents of burglary and larceny over the previous few days.

Some of the items stolen include a front load washer, front load dryers, a large screen television set, a dishwasher, and an air compressor.

There is currently no information as to who the individuals are that were arrested for the crimes.

This is a developing story, so we will provide more information as we receive it.

The case is ongoing.

