Ithaca Police respond to possible drowning in the city

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police department responding to reports of a possible drowning at the Ithaca Farmers Market at around 4:50 AM Thursday morning.

Police on scene say they found a 58-year-old man being held by two individuals in the water off the edge of the dock.

One officer jumping into the water to assist the man who was unconscious, as the bystander, two officers and Bangs personnel lifted the man onto the dock.

The man was transported to the hospital and at the time of the release, is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department. (607) 272-9973.