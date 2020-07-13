Ithaca Police respond to reports of shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a report of several shots fired in the area of the 600 block of West State Street on Sunday.
After arriving on scene, police say they found evidence of a shooting which included a damaged vehicle.
This is a developing story and anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department,
- Police Tipline: (607) 330-0000
- Police Dispatch (607) 272-3245
- Police Administration (607) 272-9973