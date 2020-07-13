Ithaca Police respond to reports of shots fired

Breaking News
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a report of several shots fired in the area of the 600 block of West State Street on Sunday.

After arriving on scene, police say they found evidence of a shooting which included a damaged vehicle.

This is a developing story and anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department,

  • Police Tipline: (607) 330-0000
  • Police Dispatch (607) 272-3245
  • Police Administration (607) 272-9973

