Police are searching for the suspects pictured in connection to a graffiti incident.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying graffiti suspects in the city, following numerous graffiti incidents over the last few weeks.

Ithaca Police pointed out that numerous Ithaca businesses, residential housing, and even an Ithaca Police vehicle have been targets of the graffiti.

Police have captured footage of video of the perpetrator(s), pictured above and below, and are asking for the public’s help to assist in identifying them.

The suspects are seen committing criminal mischief in the Collegetown area and are being described by police as two, college-aged, white males

No further information is being released at this time as investigations are ongoing, if anyone has information regarding the identity of the individuals, you can contact Ithaca Police via the following:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000