ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have released a statement asking for help locating a stolen motorcycle taken on Thursday.

The event occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on July 7 at Precision Filters at 240 Cherry St.

Police say that around that time, an unidentified male approached the business and removed a 2009 Kawasaki Model 650 Motorcycle, green and black in color, with a New York license plate reading 75TB80, from the parking lot. The suspect pushed the motorcycle off the property southbound on Cherry Street.

The suspect was described as being a caucasian male with a beard, wearing all black clothing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Ithaca Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them with the numbers below.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips