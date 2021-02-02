‘Ithaca Snow Angels’ bless neighbors with clear street corners after snow

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re running out of steam trying to keep up with the snowfall in Ithaca, this might help.

The City of Ithaca has launched a web app to help neighbors shovel their street corners.

“The corners during a snowstorm, they get plowed in by the snowplows, and then they’re really hard to clear with a regular snow shovel,” said City of Ithaca’s Chief of Staff, Dan Cogan.

The app is called the Ithaca Snow Angels. You can either report the tricky trouble spots or come to your neighbor’s rescue with your shovel in hand.

“If somebody’s walking to work or they live on a corner and they can’t get their corner cleared, they would use the app to request a snow angel,” said Cogan.

The corners on the map will turn red to alert an angel to come by and leave a little blessing behind.

Before the pandemic was even in play, it was something we thought the city would be interested in. Now more than ever, with people trying to find ways to show care and connect when it is so difficult to actually physically do so, it’s just a little, a morsel of care that we can give to the community and to each other. MELODY FARADAY, PUBLIC INFORMATION SPECIALIST

It may also spark some friendly competition. You get points for each corner you clear.

“We could get those corners cleared pretty quickly if everybody sort of pitched in,” said Cogan.

Want to visit the web app? Click here.