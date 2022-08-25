ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Workers at the Starbucks in Ithaca walked out on their shift at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning after they say one of their co-workers was unjustly fired.

Over a dozen of recently unionized workers gathered on the corner of E. Seneca St., outside of the Ithaca Commons Starbucks location, yelling chants and holding signs that said “union busting is disgusting.”

The worker they were protesting over had worked there for over five years and was fired after she showed up to her shift 80 minutes late. Protestors say this is only the latest in a recent string of firings that they say is in retaliation to their union organizing.

“We heard that she got fired and I was really upset and sad because I love working with her…We just told customers like sorry we’re closing because one of us got fired in retaliation to our union organizing,” said Nadia Vitek, barista at the Ithaca Commons Starbucks.

In tandem with the firings, this is also only the most recent of many strikes held over the past few months as workers try to bring awareness to short staffing and managerial issues after unionizing in April.

18 News has reached out to Starbucks but has not received a comment from the company at this time.