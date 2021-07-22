Ithaca teen killed, another injured after fatal car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 13-year-old girl has a broken arm after a fatal car crash on the 1400 block of Trumansburg Road in Ithaca.

Around 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two pedestrians that were hit by a car that fled the scene after the crash.

Both girls were transported to Cayuga Medical Center. The 13-year-old is in stable condition.

Deputies found a grill with a Volvo symbol and tracked down the car around 6:43 p.m. after receiving a report that a gray Volvo with a smashed windshield drove by the Ithaca Police Department. Deputies arrested the driver, Robert Defelice, 37.

Defelice was intoxicated and charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

He was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.