ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in Ithaca.

Linderberry is being charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a class E Felony.

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

Police say that around 8:14 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, they responded to a stolen vehicle complaint in the 300 block of Floral Avenue in Ithaca. The complainant reported to police that the vehicle was left running and was taken by an unknown person, that person now believed to be Linderberry.

When Linderberry was found on Friday, a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted, resulting in N. Plain Street being shut down by police for safety reasons.

Police say that Linderberry was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Ithaca City Court at a later date.

Ithaca Police are asking any witnesses regarding the incidents to contact them with any information.