It’s National Recovery Month!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – September is National Recovery Month.

Every year, recovering addicts celebrate the month to bring awareness to mental and substance use disorder, by celebrating people who recover.

According to National Recovery Month, in its 31st year, Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those in recovery, just as we celebrate improvements made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and heart disease.

Each September, Recovery Month works to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.

Recovering addicts have now been celebrating Recovery Month for 31 years.

“To be able to take the time to celebrate those that are making it and those that are staying sober, I think is super important,” said Emily Sindoni, a Certified Recovery Peer Advocate at Casa Trinity.

“Probably for the better part of twenty years, I struggled with addiction, heroin, cocaine, pretty much every drug under the sun, I went to a halfway house, I did outpatient, I engaged in peer services and that was the formula to set me up for success,” said Michael Herrick, Certified Recovery Peer Advocate at Casa Trinity.

“Even if you’re doing every day you know continuing lifestyle, bringing some sunshine to those trying to do the same,” said Amy Gessi, Creative Marketing Coordinator, at Casa Trinity.

“Whether we’re in the field helping people in recovery, or we’re in recovery ourselves, it’s something that doesn’t take a break, it doesn’t take a holiday, it’s something that is 24/7,” said Angaleen Trentanelli, Community Outreach and Engagement Supervisor, Licensed Mental Health Counselor at Casa Trinity.