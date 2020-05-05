ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It’s time to shine a light on the world of education…it’s teacher appreciation week!

2020 is a different year, with teachers doing most of their classwork with students online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crisis is causing teachers to take special steps like sending out art kits in the mail and doing drive-by visits to their students.

One local teacher thought a good way to reach out to his students would be to write letters.

“Reading that letter, it puts a smile on my face. I can hear him saying it and then it just makes me feel good as a teacher knowing he took a few minutes out of his day to reach out to me,” said Robert Cavalier, a 5th-grade teacher at Cohen Elementary school.

For families who would like to honor their teachers, an artsy card or thank you video will work.

Teacher appreciation week lasts from May 4th-May 8th.