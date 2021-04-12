J & J vaccine rollout allocation shortage coming this week

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Shipments of the single does Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be down by 80% nationwide this week.

“We don’t believe that the reduction in Janssen vaccines will limit our ability to vaccinate community members who are looking to be vaccinated. If they are looking for the Janssen vaccine specifically, obviously, we are going to have his inability to do that in large numbers,” said Dr. Steven Heneghan, Interim Chief Medical Officer, Arnot Health.

According to the Biden Administration, the company is struggling with manufacturing problems.

“We are likely not going to have the capability to do large clinics with the J&J of vaccine,” said Dr. Heneghan

Approximately 700,000 doses have been allocated, compared to the 4.9 million doses that were distributed across the country this past week.

This setback would not affect their timeline to have enough doses for all adults by the end of May, the Biden Administration tells NBC News.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was shown to be 86 percent effective in preventing severe forms of Covid-19.