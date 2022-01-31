January in review: colder than normal in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The city of Elmira kicked off the first month in 2022 with active weather events, including Winter Storm Izzy that struck the northeast United States on January 16-17. This past month also saw more below average minimum temperatures compared to last year.

Minimum temperatures are typically felt during the overnight and early morning hours. Throughout January 2021, 23 out of 31 days recorded warmer-than-average minimum temperatures. The highest recorded minimum temperature at that time was 35 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lowest was only 3 degrees Fahrenheit.

For January 2022, the numbers flipped, with 23 days experiencing colder-than-average minimum temperatures. The lowest recorded temperature this past month dropped to a frigid -22 degrees on Saturday January 22, five days after the events of Winter Storm Izzy.

This is the first time since 1957 that a minimum temperature of at least 20 degrees below zero was recorded in Elmira. Other areas of the Southern Tier, including Binghamton, have faced similar conditions in the past month.

Graphic showing the minimum temperatures in Elmira for each day from January 2021.

Graphic showing the minimum temperatures in Elmira for each day from January 2022.

“Overall, it’s been a colder than normal month,” said David Nicosia, Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “We’re running about 4 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit below the normal for January and if you think about it, January is our coldest month, right? So if it’s below normal in January, it’s extra cold out there.”

According to David, much of the Twin Tiers has seen lower snowfall amounts than normal this winter despite the extremely low temperatures. Generally, when conditions are extremely cold, the weather tends to stay drier than usual.

Temperatures in Elmira and other parts of the Twin Tiers are expected to reach above freezing this week after nearly two weeks. Residents should not get too excited because a wintry mix along with temperatures in the mid 20’s are expected by the end of the week. Check out the 18 Storm Team for more information on this week’s weather forecast.