Japan Sister City Bell Ringing Event in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Today in Horseheads the Japan Sisters Cities Bell ringing event is happening across the United States.

This event symbolizes the simultaneous ringing of bells in sister cities in the U.S. to mark 75 years of peace since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

You can use any type of bell and the ringing will happen twice. The first time at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday and then again at 10:02 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th. These two times are coinciding with the exact times and dates the atomic bombs fell.

The week of August 2-August 9, 2020, has been proclaimed as “Horseheads-Nakagawa Peace Week,” by Mayor Maloney. The Village hall will fly the flag of Japan, and all people in both villages are urged to commemorate the occasion by participating in bell ringing, either individually at home, virtually, or in a safe public area taking care to observe all public health orders and advisories.

It is recommended that we ring the bells 7 times, pause and ring 5 more times to mark 75 years of peace.

Members of the Horseheads Nakagawa Sister City Committee will begin gathering at Sakura Park on Canal Street in Horseheads at 7:oo pm on Wednesday, August 5th to ring together.

Please wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.