Jasper-Troupsburg students settle into their temporary home

GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) — Students from Jasper-Troupsburg High School are settling into their new, temporary home at Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School for the first days of school.

After day two, spirits are high at Canisteo-Greenwood. The Wildcats have moved into their new home just weeks after severe flooding damaged their high school in Jasper.

Dawn Shanks, the principal at Jasper-Troupsburg High School, said the first day went really well and the kids were excited to be back in-person.

“I was able to talk to a parent this morning as they dropped off their daughter’s lunch,” said Shanks. “I asked her, ‘How was your daughter’s first day?’ She said ‘She came home in such a great mood.'”

John Ford and Amy Stephens, English teachers at Jasper-Troupsburg, were both excited for the upcoming school year.

“We had this open house … and the vitality in the hallways, was just incredible,” said Ford.

“This is one of those times when you have a small community [where] something good [came] out of something that was potentially really bad,” said Stephens.

While the damage was bad at the high school, Superintendent LeeAnne Jordan gave an update on the status of the repairs.

“We just had a big meeting with LaBella this morning,” said Jordan. “The estimate that we were given was 27 months, but that process includes getting it through the federal level, getting the voter approval, getting it out to bid, awarding the bid, and then starting construction.”