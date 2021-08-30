Jasper-Troupsburg to Relocate to Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School for at Least One Year

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – School maintenance employees and volunteers are scrambling to finish the final touches on Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School, which will house displaced Jasper-Trousburg students after devastating flooding destroyed their school nearly two weeks ago

We’ve had a lot of repair work to walls being done — painting and patching,” Superintendent LeeAnne Jordan said. [It’s been] a lot through our own maintenance staff, but also community volunteers and other school districts have been sending crews to help out.”

The repair to the old middle school is being done after nearly four feet of water filled the halls, classrooms, library and more of Jasper-Troupsburg High School. Clean up there is still continuing.

“Their estimate is seven more weeks to have the building ready for site work to be done,” Jordan said. “Then, that will lead us into the next phase, which is working with our district-approved architects to set up a project that would [complete] all of the reconstruction inside the building.

Steuben County Director of Public Safety Timothy Marshall told 18 News Jasper-Trousberg students will be at the Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School for at least a year.

Busses are also being rerouted to bring students to their new school. Classes begin September 8.

“Our transportation director has been working feverishly,” Jordan said. “He’s been having to go old school [and] do it all on paper because with our servers being down, he wasn’t able to access his transponder equipment.”

Jordan said one bus driver left retirement to help bring students to school. Different pick-up points in Jasper will be available for students taking the bus.